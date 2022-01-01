Tha Narrator

Tha Narrator always had a particular ear for music, but combined with the love for music, granted him a newfound talent that he nor others saw coming, which is making beats!! Born in Atlanta and raised in the Metro ATL, he always stood out as different, from his rap style, image, and voice. And now with the help of mentors and experienced producers in the game, he is established himself to be a versatile producer/artist of all genres!! Get wit Tha Narrator, he got everything you need, from beats to professional audio mixng and mastering! Ctrl+$ Mobb is the team!!!