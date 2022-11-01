The Suspenders Presents: WHODUNNIT?
Help us crack the case at The Suspenders Presents: WHODUNNIT? A night of murder, mayhem, and sketch comedy!!
DONATE
Wanna see more shows like this? Help us out by making a donation!
The suspenders are entirely student led, from the writing, to the acting, to the tech.Our shows are made possible through your support.
Content Warning
This show contains crude language, sexual content, drinking, depictions of violence, death, choking, and fake blood
Special Thanks
We would like to thank the BCI and its employees for our performance space, USG for their generous funding, Nick Kassoy for our equipment, and Hayley Bill for photography