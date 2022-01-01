Kelly Kells

Welcome to my little corner in this big beautiful world. I'm an entrepreneur that trades full time. In between trading, you can find me throwing weights around and growing various strains of cannabis. I'm a jack of all trades to say the least. But there's no better joy than passing on the knowledge of trading and showing someone how to get out of the rat race. In a world full of dream killers, I want to empower the dreamers. I want to help break generational curses, by any means.