The BLK LT$'s Avatar

The BLK LT$

🧿🇨🇦🇯🇲#Rapper/Singer🎤 | #Producer🎹| Director🎥 Inquire Below👇🏽 CEO of @blkltsmg 🔑 1/2 of @thebuddhaqueens💃🏼💃🏾 @blkwtrluxury 👓👛💄👗👖

Join The Lagoon

don't miss a beat join our mailing list today