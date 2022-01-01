Pamela Rosara Jones: The Branding Icon

Pamela Rosara Jones, commonly referred to as The Branding Icon, is the founder of Hampton Roads' first innovative branding agency entitled Integrating Consistent Opportunity using Nostalgia, Innovation & Cultivation™ LLC. Applying Pamela's customized and detailed branding process to every client is how she challenges their brand and embosses an ICON. Each ICONIC service is a proven formula to bring out the unique DNA in your business strategically. Pamela has a strong background in the Performing Arts while also holding a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communications/General Broadcast from Norfolk State University in Norfolk, VA. She has worked in NYC at MTV, SONY Music, Columbia Records, and CBS. She has also worked in the notable industries of radio, newspaper, and television as an award-winning Senior Account Executive. She blends her experience, talent, and skills seamlessly to give her clients the ultimate branding experience.