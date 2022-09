The Cook’s Garden Venice

The Cook’s Garden has called Abbot Kinney home for nearly a decade. Being situated in the middle of one of the most popular shopping destinations in the country, we are a bit of a shock to most passers-by. While the crow of our rooster, cluck of our chickens, or quack of our ducks may draw you in at first, the sight of our enormous garden, edible plant nursery, and garden shop are reasons to stay awhile.