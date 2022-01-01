Mikhal Kornegay

Mikhal “Korn Dawg” Kornegay, is a native of Greenville, Fl(Madison County High School). Was an All State selection at Defensive Back as a junior and senior, at Madison County High School. Held offers from Tennessee Tech, Duke, Vanderbilt, Uconn, Tennessee Chattanooga, Army, Navy, Citadel, and West Virginia. He chose Tennessee Tech, where he played for a semester, before transferring to Florida State University. A 3-year starter on special teams for the Florida State University, Kornegay served as team captain in 2006. The same year, he was voted Special Teams Most Valuable Player. Kornegay helped FSU to two Atlantic Coast Conference championships and saw an appearance in the 2006 Orange Bowl. Kornegay obtained his bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Social Sciences in 2006 and earned his master’s in Sports Administration in April 2010. Prior to joining FSU as a graduate assistant, Kornegay served one season as an assistant coach at Madison County High School. The Florida Class 2A State Champion. He also served as a speed and strength coach at Titus Sports Academy in 2007. In 2008, he was hired to serve as a Graduate Assistant/Quality Control coach for the Seminoles from 2008-2012. While in that capacity, Kornegay assisted coaches Mickey Andrews and Mark Stoops with instructing the defensive backfield. There he helped implement a major base defensive from heavy coverage for the Seminoles. In March 2012, he was hired to coach cornerbacks at Tennessee State University. He had a successful career their, with 3 All Americans in 5 seasons. Kornegay coached numerous NFL draft picks while at Florida State, from 2010-2012 & Tennessee State from 2012-2016. A few of these athletes are as follows: Patrick Robinson: (2010) Florida State University – 1st round draft pick (New Orleans Saints) Myron Rolle: (2010) Florida State University – 6th round draft pick (Tennessee Titans) Mike Harris: (2012) Florida State University – 6th round draft pick (Jacksonville Jaguars) Xavier Rhodes: (2013) Florida State University – 1st round draft pick (Minnesota Vikings) Nick Moody: (2013) Florida State University – 6th round draft pick (San Francisco 49ers) Greg Reid: (2014) Florida State University/Valdosta State University – Unsigned Free Agent (St. Louis Rams) LaMarcus Joyner: (2014) Florida State University – 2nd round draft pick (St. Louis Rams) Terrence Brooks: (2014) Florida State University – 3rd round draft pick (Baltimore Ravens) Deaunte Saunders: (2014) Tennessee State University – Free Agent (Cleveland Browns) Ezra Robinson: (2016) Tennessee State University- Free Agent (Jacksonville Jaguars) Terrell Bonds: (2017) Tennessee State University – Memphis Express (AAFL) Baltimore Ravens