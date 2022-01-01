Connie
HI! I am Connie The Faux Artist! I am not a trained artist I am more of a crafter/creator jack- of- all- crafts, master of none!! I am hoping to start up some Paint Parties soon, and also share some furniture makeovers!
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
