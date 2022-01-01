The Fledge

Welcome to our first entry into the world of generative NFTs! A collaboration between The Fledge and fldg.io, this NFT project is part of our ongoing mission to onboard users to The Fledge Crypto Ecosystem and educate on the significance and usage of blockchain in general. Our flies have utility for owners beyond their artistic value and collectability! Initial and secondary sales profits go to a project pool that is governed by our DAO, FLDG airdrops, DAO access including proposal and voting rights, Early access to future projects, Future utility to be decided in the DAO, Check out https://thefledge.com/the-fledge-dao/ to learn more about who we are and what we do.