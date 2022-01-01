Aubrey Graham

Aubrey Alexander Graham (born June 26, 1995) is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, actor, and producer. Born and raised in New York City, Graham gained recognition in 2019 with the release of his #1 diamond-selling debut single, "Higher." The release of his self-titled debut studio album brought him into the limelight. His subsequent album titled "Hallcunations" transcended rap barriers and shattered records across the industry launching him into superstardom. We await to see what is next in store from the triple threat.