Brittney

Brittney Norman is the owner of the last one | Consulting and Virtual Assistance. Beginning her career at age 22 after graduating from university with a bachelor's in Business Administration, with a major in Finance she embarked on her corporate Finance journey. Her 10 year journey encompasses the highs and lows of working in Finance and Consulting in various Fortune 500 companies as a woman. Outside of her corporate career, Brittney has always indulged in entrepreneur endeavors ranging from Bookkeeping, Real Estate investing, Short Term Rentals, E-commerce stores, Financial Literacy Seminars, Personal Assistant, Finance Consulting and more. Utilizing her Finance degree, career and skills along with the aggregate skills of her own solo-entrepreneur ventures Brittney is able to provide Consulting and Virtual Assistance services that will excel companies, business owners and their brand!