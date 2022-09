Rhedd

Welcome to The Rose of Design🌹❤️🖤 The Rose of Design is black owned and people friendly. My goal with this business is to show people who said it was impossible to succeed that I can and will succeed. We make customize items to fit your hearts wildest desires. I dabble in a little bit of everything when it comes to art. I currently make shot glasses and Snow globe tumblers but plan to expand in the future. Supporting this brand means that you represent yourself through our product.