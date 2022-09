Migi

Migi was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico in 2003 but spent his formative years in El Paso, Texas. He started rapping at age 15 and would upload his music on YouTube. In February 14, 2020 Migi started releasing music on all streaming platforms and released his “Bright Party” single as well as appearing in features on tracks with other artists. After that release Migi started a buzz in the city and finally dropped his long-awaited 5 track EP “THE R.O.T.A”