There are so many opinion podcasts out there so what's one more? In each episode two friends passionately and unabashedly either love or can't begin to understand various aspects of pop culture. Vara and Carlo go on admittedly shallow dives into a topic and look for what makes it cool. Right between a morning radio show and a review show the old boys guide you on an off kilter tour of various subjects. They don't know what their talking about but it's entertaining to listen to them