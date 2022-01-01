How tf did you make it this far?? 🐸
Shera petition
Sign for more shera!!
Discord server
Join if you want nobody’s stopping you 🙄💅
Follow me on tiktok
I also post art on tiktok but I barely have any motivation anymore so yea
Black Lives Matter/ police brutality petition
The Hands Up Act is a proposed piece of legislation that suggests officers receive a mandatory 15-year prison sentence for the killing of unarmed men and women. Keep signing petitions‼️ Black Lives Matter.
Get your own Flowpage
Help Center
Report Phishing
Privacy Request
Privacy Policy
Notice at Collection
Terms of Service
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Contact Flowpage