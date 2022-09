Time 4 Relax!

Welcome to Tiqets and i want to let U know that, We Have More than 1 million app downloads More than 10 million tickets sold to more than 2,000 venues Raised $60M in Series C funding led by Airbnb Our ever-growing team of international employees is a key source of our success. We want to help people get into cultural attractions, from all over the world, altogether we call over 40 countries our home. More info: https://tinyurl.com/j43mezdb