Independent recording artist & songwriter .
The Way I See You
Luwi Rich Ft Tim Vazquez
I Love Your Style
NEW DROP 💙
No More Funerals
SoundCloud link
Dial-Tone
SoundCloud Link
Is This Love
Damaged Goods ft Luwi Rich
Heart Cold (it ain’t easy)
Baguettes on my rings
Apple music
Pain In Me
SoundCloud link
Spotify Link 💯💪🏻
Let’Em Live
SoundCloud link !
Dont Come For Me (explicit version)
Out now 😤
Love in the sky
YouTube link
Spotify
Standing Ovation
Apple Music
Standing Ovation
Tidal
Get your own Flowpage
Help Center
Report Phishing
Privacy Request
Privacy Policy
Notice at Collection
Terms of Service
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Contact Flowpage