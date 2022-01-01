TK WOODWORX

TK WoodWorx was created because there was a need for custom woodwork in my community. TK WoodWorx is here to serve the community by meeting its needs in the field of wood with an influence towards customization. All works are MADE TO ORDER and your imagination is a specific part of the design process. If you can think it, we will try to create it. At TK WoodWorx, we aim to meet any and all of the needs of of clients.