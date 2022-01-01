Todd McDaniel

I started selling real estate in 1993 on Fripp Island. I consistently rank in the top 2% in sales production among all other Realtors in the Beaufort MLS. I have maintained a 5 Star rating on Google with over 50 reviews. My experience and success is a result of my work ethic and dedication to my clients. I have been involved with the association of Realtors on a state and local level for over 20 years. I have been recognized as “Realtor of the Year'' and I continue to strive to be an example of what a Realtor should be. My biggest success is not from the size of the sale but the amount of joy and comfort that a successful closing can bring to my clients.