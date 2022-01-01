Todd Ridgway

As a Realtor & Branch Manager with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty, a veteran, father, and community advocate, Todd knows the importance of working together toward a common goal. While he relies heavily on technology, he has hand-chosen the men and women he works with and understands that people matter. Todd takes a “high touch” approach to life and strives to create a community where fairness, empathy, and equality reign.