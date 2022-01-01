Todd Ridgway's Avatar

Todd Ridgway

As a Realtor & Branch Manager with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Realty, a veteran, father, and community advocate, Todd knows the importance of working together toward a common goal. While he relies heavily on technology, he has hand-chosen the men and women he works with and understands that people matter. Todd takes a “high touch” approach to life and strives to create a community where fairness, empathy, and equality reign.

Add to Contacts

instagram icon
facebook icon
linkedin icon

Let's Talk

Click Here to tell me about your real estate related needs, concerns, and dreams.