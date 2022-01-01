tom.ME
Originally born in Haiti, tom.ME is an artist from Lynn, Massachusetts. His music speaks for itself, many have compared his rapping to artist such as; Meek Mill, Fabulous, & Polo G. Check him out for yourself.
