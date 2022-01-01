Tomeka Robinson
Hello! My name is Tomeka and I am on a journey to build knowledge and connections! I am an educational, non-profit, and business consultant. My goal is to help my community live healthy, happy, successful lives!
Power Hour Sign Up
Turn your ideas into realities! Let me help you design actionable steps to achieve your goals and dreams!
“Before We Die”- The Podcast
Join us live every Sunday evening at 8pm to discuss the weeks new topic! 1-855-915-5318
Restore U Coaching
Check out my site for testimonials of my work and my areas of expertise. What can I help you with today?
PolitickMe
A safe place to discuss your political views and to obtain voting information. Don’t forget to tell us what Ticks you Up! And what Ticks You Off!