Raa'na Jarrahian

Raa’na is a Holy Fire III Karuna® Reiki Master Teacher, a clear conduit and catalyst for healing and an artist. Her passion to spread the love of Reiki was ignited during her awakening at the age of 22 and she completed her Usui Reiki Master training by the end of 2004. In March of 2019 she completed her Holy Fire III® Karuna® Reiki Master Certification with William L. Rand and upgraded to the most current version of Holy Fire III® Reiki in April of 2020. New website coming soon.