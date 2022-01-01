Santia Deck

Santia Deck is a history-making Professional Female Football Player and Social Media Influencer with over 800,000 loyal and engaged followers. A former track and field collegiate athlete, Santia recently made history by being offered the highest paid contract in women’s football history. Santia is a published author, a fitness model, TV personality, Social Media Consultant, Public Speaker, and a TV host. She also maintains her fitness trainer certification and offers a variety of services to celebrity clients and her wide-ranging community of online supporters. Most recently, Santia added Successful Start-up CEO to her long list of wins with the launch of TRONUS where she made history a second time by becoming the first female athlete to own a shoe company. The innovative footwear brand has been experiencing impressive growth since it's launch in the Summer of 2020. Despite the pandemic, Santia led TRONUS to record sales, celebrity praise and a dedicated base of customers. The company continues to expand. Santia Marie Deck was born in Greenville, SC and raised in Houston, TX. She now resides in Atlanta, GA and travels often. Santia has been running full speed after her dream of success since childhood. Now, she works tirelessly to inspire and empower young people, women and others with her determination and passion.