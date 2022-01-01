Tracy Janosko

Now she brings that diverse experience to Real Estate. Tracy chose Katy to raise her two boys and to enroll them in the Katy ISD schools. Tracy is a huge advocate for her clients. As a Realtor, Tracy can help you buy, sell, or invest in a home, lease out your house, find an apartment or house to lease, offer expertise on the value of your house or on the market. If you're not located in the Greater Houston area, she can research to find the perfect Realtor for you in your area.