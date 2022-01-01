Darylenvi
Jamaican born, Ceo & Designer of Darylenvi Merch LLC & Trap Supremacy Clothing. Creative Director of Master P’s Moneyatti clothing. Designer Credits : SprayGround - Master P - Moneyatti - Nokwal Clothing - Gabiano - Floyd Mayweather - Wooter Apparel
Master P 's Medusa Clothing - Wooter Blog Article
My Interview with wooter apparel about being The Creative Director for Medusa
Breakfast Club Radio Master P Interview (2017)
Darylenvi Medusa Jacket Design: Featured on the Breakfast Club radio show with Master P