BIGHOMIE SMILEZ

WELCOME TO #TREETOPRADIOLA A PLATFORM THAT IVE CREATED TO HELP BUILD AND INSPIRE MY BLACK AND BROWN COMMUNITY. MY PODCAST IS SHOWN IN L.A THRU TOWNEHOUSEMEDIA. YOU CAN WATCH MY SHOW EACH AND EVERY TUESDAY AT 4PM PACIFIC STANDARD TIME AND 7PM EASTERN STANDARD TIME IN THE LINK BELOW ALL YOU HAVE TO DO IS SUBSCRIBE AND TURN ON THE NOTIFICATIONS. EACH EPISODE WILL CREATE MUCH NEEDED CONVERSATION ON THE DEVELOPMENT OF OUSELVES AND EACH OTHER. I ALSO SPOTLIGHT UNDERGROUND ARTIST WHO I BELIEVE HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO CHANGE THE NARRATIVE IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY. ALL DONATIONS WELCOME BECAUSE WE ALL KNOW " AINT NO NATION LIKE A DONATION" $TREETOPRADIO87