Trendy Chef 's Avatar

Trendy Chef

Meet Celebrity Chef, The Trendy Chef. Food Network Winner of Supermarket Stakeout Season 2, Episode 7 with Alex Guarnaschelli, Bobby Flay & Brooke Williamson. The Trendy Chef is also known for his viral deep fried water video on Tiktok with over 1.7 million views. Also featured on The Shade Rooms Instagram for the first ever Donut Glazed Chicken Wings Topped with Sprinkles.

Add to Contacts