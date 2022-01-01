Trendy Chef
Meet Celebrity Chef, The Trendy Chef. Food Network Winner of Supermarket Stakeout Season 2, Episode 7 with Alex Guarnaschelli, Bobby Flay & Brooke Williamson. The Trendy Chef is also known for his viral deep fried water video on Tiktok with over 1.7 million views. Also featured on The Shade Rooms Instagram for the first ever Donut Glazed Chicken Wings Topped with Sprinkles.
YouTube Page
What's up Team Trendy, welcome to my channel. On this channel you will see some of the craziest food creations ever! I will also be vlogging and showing you how to create some of your favorite food step by step. Make sure you Subscribe and turn on your post notifications to be the first to every video. You are now apart of Team Trendy, Let's Eat!
Supermarket Stakeout Season 2 Episode 7
You can watch the show on Hulu, YouTube & The Food Network App. Also with any cable provider.