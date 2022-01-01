Trixie Mitchellson

Trixie is hilarious and a natural entertainer. She is an up and comer who is on the cutting edge of making it big. She has always dreamed of making it big enough to be a part of the CBS daytime show, The Talk but only really the season that had the real “pieces of work”, like Julie Chen and that chick from Roseanne. Trixie is definitely on track to honing her craft and finding her niche in the world of comedy. Check her out, you will definitely get a bang for your buck.