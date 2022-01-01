Lisa Valenzuela

I began my journey with Tupperware as a customer initially for the discounts and free products, but then quickly decided to join as a consultant. I have found that Tupperware has taught me to be more social and has made me realize that I love making cooking videos! I am meeting new friends while having lots of fun, all while getting to work my own schedule. Tupperware will clearly save you time and money with all of their storage and cookware products. Plus you can earn extra cash, have parties online with your friends, and earn FREE Products! If that interests you. Give it a try. This may be what you're looking for. You can do as much or as little as you like, it's UP TO YOU!