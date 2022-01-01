Dusty Kyle
Hey! Let me introduce myself...I'm a daughter, wife, mother, sister, friend and just about anything else that comes along. I started selling Tupperware because I grew up with family members who sold Tupperware and, well, it was just a staple in our home. I have a passion, or maybe it's an obsession (LOL) for all things Tupperware. When I'm not working my "Tupperhobby," I'm usually spending time with my husband of 17 years or my teen and preteen. I love my family! They are what drives me to be the best I can be in everything I do. I would love to help you find what you're looking for, maybe book a fun Tupperware Party (Yes! Those are still a thing!) or answer any questions you might have about my business.
Independent Consultant
Hey there! Yep! That's right Tupperware, the same brand your grandma had, is still in business!! I'm so excited that you've dropped by my personal Tupperware Page!! I just know you're going LOVE everything you see!! Please take some time and browse my personal website link. You can even place an order if you like what you see! If you have any questions or can't find what you're looking for, just hit that contact button and you have several options!! I'm always excited to help someone find that missing piece to add to their collection because let's face it we can never have to much Tupperware! I look forward to hearing from you! Thanks for stopping by!!