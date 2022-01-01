Tushona Monét Photography
Im Tushona, an Indianapolis based wedding photographer who has been blessed to travel the world capturing the purist moments of my beautiful clients love story. I take pride in building life long relationships by creating images that will allow them to relive each moments through every photo. When I am not shooting, I'm usually hanging on my couch watching Master Chef Junior with my little boys. We love creating new recipes! Im also super obsessed with succulents and live plants.
Chicago Cover Shoot ft Wedding Day Magazine
Check out the Cover shoot that I collaborated and shot with Wedding Day Magazine