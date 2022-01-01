Tushona Monét Photography

Im Tushona, an Indianapolis based wedding photographer who has been blessed to travel the world capturing the purist moments of my beautiful clients love story. I take pride in building life long relationships by creating images that will allow them to relive each moments through every photo. When I am not shooting, I'm usually hanging on my couch watching Master Chef Junior with my little boys. We love creating new recipes! Im also super obsessed with succulents and live plants.