Mental Health Resources for Nebraska School Staff

We want to sincerely thank you for your hard work and dedication to the students of Nebraska. You do so much and your impact truly makes a daily difference in our community. That is no small thing, and we are so grateful. These resources, curated by The Wellbeing Partners and sponsored by the Nebraska Department of Education, were created to be a small support–a hug of sorts–after what has been and continues to be a very challenging season for schools. The resources you find here are meant to care for and support your mental health.