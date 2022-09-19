September 19-22
In addition to open space workshops scheduled on-site and led by attendees, this year's [un]conference features an immersive storytelling showcase and lots of time to enjoy local activities (hot air balloon ride, anyone??).
In addition to open space workshops scheduled on-site and led by attendees, this year's [un]conference features an immersive storytelling showcase and lots of time to enjoy local activities (hot air balloon ride, anyone??).
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company
Flowcode is a trademark of the dtx company | © 2022 the dtx company