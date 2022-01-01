Jasmine Harvey(Frost)

Jasmine Harvey(Frost) Is an entrepreneur with over 10+ years of experience in photography from developing her 35mm film to creating digitally graphic worlds and portraits through photography. With a passion for portraits and business branding. She is an artist with an eye for breaking the cannabis stigma through artwork. She is the creator of Puff Intentions which are smokable herbal blends that can be used to heighten ones smoking experience through terpene profiles. While also creating custom resin designs and textile goods that may be seen in the Universe With Jaz shop. She is a cannabis writer/educator, and a Level 3 Cannacian by Regina Nelson. Cannabis business teachings from Oaksterdam University. Currently a student at the Cannabis Holistic Insitute by Dr. Pepper Hernandez. She has also created a young widow(er) support group that she is turning into a non-profit called What The Widow!? to better help those who are grieving with more resources.