If your here... this one is a goodbye spot incase if I ever left the world...

I have been having thoughts of k!lling myself...

I'm sick and tired of all the bullshit that has happened in my life!

IM FUCKING DONE!

I just want to leave this goddamn world...

So, if your reading this... I'm probably already [email protected]

I had a good time here... even if it wasn't long...

I miss all of you guys!

I loved you all!

Its sad I had left the world...

Well, all of my pain is gone!

Hope you guys are doing ok that I'm gone!

I hope you guys understand that I was in a lot of pain.

I was dumb and stupid. I never knew what I was doing everytime I do something.

Remember! I miss you all!

goodbye...

-uoysevolhayares_7151542255