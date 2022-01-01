uoysevolhayares_7151542255
If your here... this one is a goodbye spot incase if I ever left the world...
I have been having thoughts of k!lling myself...
I'm sick and tired of all the bullshit that has happened in my life!
IM FUCKING DONE!
I just want to leave this goddamn world...
So, if your reading this... I'm probably already [email protected]
I had a good time here... even if it wasn't long...
I miss all of you guys!
I loved you all!
Its sad I had left the world...
Well, all of my pain is gone!
Hope you guys are doing ok that I'm gone!
I hope you guys understand that I was in a lot of pain.
I was dumb and stupid. I never knew what I was doing everytime I do something.
Remember! I miss you all!
goodbye...
-uoysevolhayares_7151542255