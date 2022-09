Steve "the urban mountain man" Monforte

Big Beard, Big Smile, Big Dude, Bears, Battlestar Galactica. Now that I have your attention. Hi I'm Steve, an urban mountain man at heart. City Livin, Road Trippin, vlogger, photographer, podcaster, content creator. I go on journeys to take photos of the beauty around us, from the jungles of my backyard to the highest mountain in the USA. Join me won't you? Currently looking for sponsorships. Feel free to email!