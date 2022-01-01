Quinterrious

Hey creators & brands I’m Quinterrious Thomas I got by User03051999 & I’m an Nurse in training , a hardworking man & inspiring social media influencer on the rise my audience can range from 14-50 if they’re on social media , I post inspirational yet relatable quotes about daily situations that goes on throughout the days & nights , I’m very versatile & I like to focus on things that makes me happy but also my fan base & anyone who collaborates with me . That being said I love to interact with the people