Christopher "Clem" Clement
I am a content creator, social media marketer, and audience builder with 8 years of experience in brand awareness, writing, editing, content development and strategy for diabetes-focused products and organizations. I have developed these skills in companies ranging from start-ups of 9 through 800 employees.
5 Superfoods to Eat If You Have Diabetes
Here are 5 "superfoods" to add to your meal plan for better health and nutrition!
Got CGM? You Still Need Test Strips.
If you have a CGM, here's why you should keep a blood glucose meter and test strips on hand.
4 Key Blood Sugar Checks
Here are four key times to check your blood sugar and what you can learn from them.