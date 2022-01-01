Vegas Rincon
Hi ☆ You may laugh because every time I sign my name I put a gold star after it, but it's a metaphor, and metaphors are important. My gold stars are a metaphor for ME being a star. I stan:Selena,Barbra,Naya, and of course ms.keisha!
