Welcome to Veterans, Guns & Cigars
Where military-connected professionals network over friendly competition! Meritorious' signature in-person events support business deals, mentoring service members, and recruiting skilled candidates.
PAY IT FORWARD | Bring a Veteran to Our Next Event
If today made an impact, any donation helps sponsor veterans to attend our next Veterans, Guns & Cigars in Florida, on February 4, 2023. Thank you!
AMMUNITION DEPOT - $25 OFF
Use code VGC25 for $25 off purchase of $150+. Valid Oct. 29, 2022 to Nov. 13, 2022.
BACKPACKS FOR LIFE
The Bowery Pack was designed and engineered to sustain our homeless veterans during their time on the streets or in a shelter. Every pack purchased equals one donated.
THE OFFICE SQUAD
TheOfficeSquad combines the precision and discipline of the military with training in the administrative and bookkeeping fields, all while maintaining the understanding and urgency of owning a small business.
Creative Tent International
Creative Tent International is recognized globally as the premier choice for semi-custom, clear span, structures designed, engineered and manufactured in the USA!