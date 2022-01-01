Virginie Madistin (Gigi)

Virginie Madistin, whom everyone calls Gigi is truly a Jill of many trades. She holds 2 bachelor’s degree one in Psychology, and one in Theology with a minor in Family Business. She is a registered Esthetician, and a Licensed Insurance Broker. She is Certified Master life Coach and a Certified Etiquette Consultant. It’s been said that Gigi has more degrees than a thermometer, but what she is most proud of is being the founder and CEO of GIGI INC which is Girls Igniting Greater Inner Strength, a nonprofit confidence building organization for girls ages 12 -18 whose mission is to helps girls journey through adolescence with healthy self-confidence and positive self-esteem so they can win the mental physical and emotional battles of adolescence. Recently GIGIINC launched Girls Igniting Academy which offers virtual confidence building courses, workshops, mentorship programs and resources for girls around the globe. Gigi has been featured in Voyage ATL Magazine, Influence HER Magazine and is this year's Achi Magazine Nominee for nonprofit Executive of the Year. Virginie’s drive and ambition inspire all who surround her to embrace their divine strengths and become better versions of themselves. Her motto is "Throw me to the wolves and I'll return leading the pack"