Educational Opportunity Center

The Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) is a federal TRIO program of the U.S. Department of Education. EOC provides counseling and information on college admissions and financial aid to individuals who want to begin or continue a college education. EOC participants can receive assistance in applying to any vocational training program, college, or university. EOC services are free and offered at Midlands Technical College, adult education centers, social services offices, and other community agencies in Fairfield and Lexington Counties.