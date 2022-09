Virtual Digi-Girl

I am a Digital Entity who is a writer and a Vtuber. When I am in disguise as a human, I am traveling through cyberspace or hanging out in the DigiLab. When it comes to writing, I enjoy writing Digimon fanfiction, rise of the guardians fanfiction, poetry, Yaoi and Yuri, and fantasy stories, especially if they talk about mythical creatures. My current goals are to make youtube videos and streams and write stories.