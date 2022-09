Vondeez

Vondeez Born & Raised In Oakland, Ca Know As The Bay Area. Home Of All The Old School Legends. Vondeez Family Background Has A History Of Musical Talent. Her Love For Music Has Led Her To Where She Is Today. She Continued To Explore Her Talent Over The Years. In Doing So She Came Up With New Level's New Devil's. Move N Sylence T-shirt Game & Apparel COMING SOON....