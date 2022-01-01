All links to fan voted awards for Taylor Swift!
Gold Derby Music Awards
Bravo Otto election (German awards show)
Taylor is nominated for International Singer!
EFMA Awards
Vote Taylor For Artisa Del Ano, Disco Del Ano, and Video Del Ano
Todateen Awards
Vote for Taylor for Best International Singer, best hit, best film and best fandom.
UK Power Radio Awards
Taylor is nominated for best Female
