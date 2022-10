VSGLIFE

My mission is to serve the bariatric weight loss community as a creator. I’m not an expert. I’m a friend, a consultant, and a encourager. After losing 185 pounds and regaining 75lbs it’s my purpose to unite this community that we are in it for the long haul, and that is a marathon; and not a sprint! Wherever you are in your journey I am here to support you! Let’s go! VSGLife!