Wali Waiters

Wali Waiters, the Conscious Creator, is a Television and Entertainment Industry expert, having worked with TV Icons including Larry King and Academy Award Winner Lou Gossett Jr. As a current Executive Producer of the Competitive Edge with Montel Williams at BrandStar Studios, Wali applies all of his talents as a Director, Transformational Speaker, Coach, Business Consultant, and Author. His passion for helping others, bringing their visions to reality, has inspired his latest book project “Transformational Truths: A Series of Thoughts”, principles and experiences created to lead you through life’s journey, due to be released Fall 2022