WEALTH MAGNET

Wealth Magnet is a sector of R Eight 18 Inc, along with We Got Next Sports that is dedicated to expanding children education throughout California City. As We Got Next Sports is dedicated to children physical and team development; Wealth Magnet is dedicated to the development of our children’s financial literacy. We strive to teach kids about options of ownership, entrepreneurship, and investing. All of our efforts are ran as a tax exempt 501(c)3.