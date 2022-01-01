WEALTH MAGNET
Wealth Magnet is a sector of R Eight 18 Inc, along with We Got Next Sports that is dedicated to expanding children education throughout California City. As We Got Next Sports is dedicated to children physical and team development; Wealth Magnet is dedicated to the development of our children’s financial literacy. We strive to teach kids about options of ownership, entrepreneurship, and investing. All of our efforts are ran as a tax exempt 501(c)3.
Free Tutoring and Financial Literacy Classes start September 2022
VISION BOARD PARTY REGISTRATION
Please come and join the community as we all work together to put our visions on our personal vision boards. We got nextsports and wealthmagnet both work hard with dedicated volunteers to bring opportunities to the youth in California city. Though we love to work with adults, our mission is to educate kids in sports and financial literacy, and the power of being a visionary!
Sports Inquiry for Kids
If interested in enrolling your child into WE GOT NEXT SPORTS basketball, flag football, and/or cheer; click here!