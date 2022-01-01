We Got Next Sports
We are a 501(c)3 organization providing youth sports to the Kern County and Los Angeles County community. We currently provide youth basketball but are soon expanding to add youth flag football. If you are interested in any sport or volunteering, please complete the inquiry option below. Please follow our social medias to stay up to date with our organization. Contact us at: [email protected] or (661)235-5259
Sports Inquiry for Kids
If interested in enrolling your child into our basketball, flag football or cheer; click here!